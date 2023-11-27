ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 65,082 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.