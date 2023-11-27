ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 72,757 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 239.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

