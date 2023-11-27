ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 6,439 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

