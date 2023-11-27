ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $180.47 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $183.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.