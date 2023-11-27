Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

