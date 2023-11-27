Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

