Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 24,054.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $196.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

