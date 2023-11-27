Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $211.53 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,214,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

