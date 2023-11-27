Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $211.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

