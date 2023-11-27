Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,770 shares of company stock worth $1,568,918. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

