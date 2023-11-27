Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY24 guidance at $3.14-3.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.14-$3.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

