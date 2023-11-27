Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.