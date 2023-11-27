Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.0291478 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

