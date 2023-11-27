D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 21,449 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

STWD stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.