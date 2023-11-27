D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 217 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $219.48 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

