Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 314,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.