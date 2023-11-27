CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q3 guidance at $0.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.80-$2.84 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $210.66 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $212.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -513.80, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $203,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.