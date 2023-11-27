Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

