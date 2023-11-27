Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.