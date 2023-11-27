Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

