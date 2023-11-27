Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,842 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $67.07 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $808.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

