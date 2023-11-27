Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

