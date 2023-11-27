Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

