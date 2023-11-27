Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,814 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.33% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDHY opened at $46.63 on Monday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

