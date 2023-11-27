Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

