Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 396.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 62.7% during the second quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PDD by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PDD by 28.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,962,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,700 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 1.1 %

PDD stock opened at $118.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.