Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,836,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XLG opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

