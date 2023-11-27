Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

KBWB opened at $42.49 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4053 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

