Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,442.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,447.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

