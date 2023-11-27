Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.