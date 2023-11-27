Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ROUS opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.