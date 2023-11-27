Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,436 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 309,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

