Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

