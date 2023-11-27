Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

