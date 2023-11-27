Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 114,891 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

