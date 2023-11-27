Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total value of £536,781.20 ($671,564.12). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
