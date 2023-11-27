Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Coats Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coats Group

Coats Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Coats Group

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.70 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total value of £536,781.20 ($671,564.12). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.