CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.