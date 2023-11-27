Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,752 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.39% of SMART Global worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.