Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 65,430 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Royal Gold worth $39,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.19 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

