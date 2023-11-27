Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,115.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,000.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,911.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

