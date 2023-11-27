Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 327,517 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,517 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of MGM Resorts International worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

