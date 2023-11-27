Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,136 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Resideo Technologies worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

