Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $730.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

