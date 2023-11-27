Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 398,346 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.71 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.