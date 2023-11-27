Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Hillman Solutions worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.