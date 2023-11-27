Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $41.88 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of United Airlines worth $41,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

