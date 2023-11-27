Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.38 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of CDW worth $37,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDW opened at $216.69 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.