Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $36.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

