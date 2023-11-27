Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Hayward worth $35,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.91 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

