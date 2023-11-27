Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.47% of Azenta worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Azenta by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 241,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of AZTA opened at $57.66 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

