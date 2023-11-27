Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.66% of Genesis Energy worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $11.82 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

